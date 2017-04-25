Placide ‘Pete’ LeGros, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Placide “Pete” LeGros, Jr., 82, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home, with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will be in Andrus Cove Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 1:30-10 p.m. today, Tuesday, and will continue from 8 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. LeGros died at 3:44 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017, in Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Mr. LeGros was a lifelong resident of Jennings and retired as a foreman in the shipyards. He loved to hunt and fish and work on motors and tinker with anything. He loved listening to music and liked woodwork. He mostly enjoyed being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Broussard LeGros of Jennings; three daughters, Sandra (Daniel) Broussard of Jennings, Janet (Kent) Hardy of Tomball, Texas, and Natasha (Calvin “Bob”) LeDoux of Jennings; two sons, Carl (Sherry) “Bully” LeGros of Jennings and Donald (Rhonda) LeGros of T-Mamou; two sisters, Corina (Walter) Dugas of Lake Arthur and Yvonne (Steve) Myers of Jennings; one brother, Jimmy LeGros of Jennings; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandcildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Placide and Lorance Martin LeGros; his first wife, Alice Mary Vincent LeGros; one sister, Leona Roy; and four brothers, Perry LeGros, Percy LeGros, Wilbert LeGros and Oneil LeGros.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.