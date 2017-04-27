Police jury applying for state grant

The Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Police Jury hopes Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) funds could cover cost for plans to upgrade certain parish roads.

The competitive program has adjusted its requirements for receiving funding, and its priorities under the Public Facilities Program will include sewer, potable water and street improvements. The police jury is focusing on assistance for street improvements, with the idea of applying asphalt to various gravel roads along La. 101 near Lacassine. Targeted roads include Credeur, Woodridge, Broussard Cemetery, Jones and others.