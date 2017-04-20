Program History: Lady Tigers earn first playoff win in 20-year existence

MAMOU – It took two long decades, but the 2017 Lake Arthur Lady Tigers softball team has journeyed their way into the school’s record books by collecting its first ever playoff win yesterday by toppling Mamou 3-2. No. 22 Lake Arthur rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the top of the sixth inning to plate a pair of runs to take a 3-2 lead, then Lady Tiger hurler Diamond Brister silenced the Mamou sticks over the final two frames to send the blue and red-clad fans into bedlam. The Lady Demons had beaten Lake Arthur 12-2 and 6-0 in their two previous meetings this season.

“I was really worried after driving here on Tuesday and getting rained out because the girls were really locked in until the rain came,” said LAHS head coach Myra Guidry. “But we showed up and played how I knew we could play all season long. We had a few miscues on the bases and a couple of errors, but the girls just found a way to keep fighting and grinding. This is so big for our school, our program but most importantly these young ladies who have continued to fight through all the rough times. This is all them because they have put in the work to get to this point.”