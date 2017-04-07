Ram Tough: Errors, Goss hinder Dogs in 8-5 defeat

WESTLAKE- Westlake has never been one of the Jennings Diamond Dogs’ favorite places to visit, and nothing changed last night as the Rams overcame a poor fielding performance, and rode the left arm of Evan Goss to claim an 8-5 win. The Dogs twice built leads early in the ball game, but Westlake benefited from 4 Jennings errors and came up with a few big hits to spoil the Dogs’ chance of a series sweep over the Rams.

“We had chances early to put the game out of reach, but we just couldn’t find a way to extend an inning,” said Jennings coach Jude Bertrand. “We go up two right there in the top of the first and we make a few silly mistakes and give them the lead right back. We just have to find a way to get a win and trying to stop hoping to win one.”

The Dogs will be back in action today when they host Class 3A No. 3 Berwick at home. The game will be a varsity-only game that will kick off at 4 p.m.

Jennings got on the board first in the top of the first when Kendrick LeJeune reached on an infield single and moved over when Kamran Richard reached via a dropped third strike. Third baseman Nick Cassidy followed with an infield single that allowed LeJeune to score, then senior Andrew Benoit laced a two-out single back up the middle to score Richard to make it 2-0 Jennings.