Ranchero still rolling after three generations

LAKE ARTHUR – It’s rare for a vehicle to make it through three generations of owners and come out looking as good as new, but in the case of Debbie Abshire, there is proof that sentimental value can make an item shine.

The 1967 Ford FL 500 Ranchero was originally purchased on June 27, 1967, from Bubba Oustalet Ford in Jennings by her grandfather, Austin Abshire, Sr. When he passed it down to his son and Debbie’s father, Austin J. “Sonny” Abshire, Jr., on November 14, 1985, the Ranchero had 33,937 miles. When the third-generation Ranchero was given to Debbie on November 14, 2013, the vehicle had only been driven 42,670 miles.

She recalls the 289-horsepower Ford mainly being used around the farm and sometimes for recreational purposes during her younger years, which helped the vehicle avoid racking up high mileage.

