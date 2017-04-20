Reaping dollars from addiction

The Way I See It by Don West

At least since the days of Prohibition, and probably before, there existed a group of people who considered alcohol, in any form, detrimental to our being, mentally, physically and spiritually. There was even an organization (The Women’s Temperance Union) which staged protests and marches in towns and cities around the country to rid the nation of the evils of alcohol.

Fast forward 40 or 50 years and we find a group that believes the evils of smoking cigarettes is also the devil in disguise – that unhealthy habits of tobacco usage would condemn us to illness, death and the sacrifice of our souls. Many of these same people who are so adamantly against the use of tobacco products find no problem with having a joint or two on a daily basis. They also have no problem with labeling it “medicinal” marijuana, but that is probably so when they have to be sent for treatment, they can soak the insurance company and/or government to pay for their rehab. They also are cooking, eating and drinking cannabis (marijuana) and don’t seem to have a problem with that. Truth of the matter is, the fledgling “legal” marijuana business is the new elephant in the room and will become the new drug that makes Washington turn their collective backs on taxpayers, because they will reap zillions of dollars and related perks and benefits from the industry.

Just as they have reaped the dollars from addiction to alcohol and tobacco products for decades, the tip of the iceberg that will buy the hearts and votes of our elected elite is the new industry of marijuana sale and use. If the politicians can keep the voters stoned, drunk and addicted, they can continue to rob the taxpayers of anything they deem to be valuable. When the voters begin to complain, Congress will tweak the marijuana laws and allow a little more legality to another poison. The great unwashed will just walk around in another drug induced coma until those effects wear off, then they will seek bigger and stronger doses of “we don’t want to face reality”.

Laugh if you will and scoff at my idle musings, but take it to the bank: The drug culture, both prescription and illegal, is the ruler of this country now and will be more so in the future. The drug (pharma) industry now has approximately five lobbyists per congressman and legislator throughout Washington and every state capitol in the nation. They wouldn’t be there if the money wasn’t there.

If you don’t believe we are addicted, check out the television ads on evening news programs for “new” and “better” pills to take away nearly every conceivable malady. Then pay attention to all the new super-drinks being pitched to our young people to make them believe they can leap tall buildings in a single bound. Reality will show the obituaries.