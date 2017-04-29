Rebecca Lynn Cormier Landry

Funeral services for Mrs. Rebecca Lynn Cormier Landry, 73, of Jennings will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 1, 2017, from 2:30-9 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m led by the Ladies Altar Society. Visitation will resume Tuesday, May 2, from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. Landry was a lifelong resident of Jennings. She graduated from Jennings High School. She was an active member of her church, Our Lady Help of Christians, and was also a member of the Ladies Altar Society. She loved playing pokeno and visiting with her many friends. However, her favorite pastime was babysitting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly (Bret) LaBauve of Jennings; two grandchildren, Tyler and Austin LaBauve; and one brother, Ronald (Florence) Cormier.

Mrs. Landry was preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel Landry; her parents, Maurice Cormier Sr. and Laura Simon Cormier; and one brother, Maurice Cormier, Jr.

