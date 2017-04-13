Remembering Wally

Every April, the LSU Baseball team takes a trip to Zephyr Field in Metairie to honor one of the greatest Tigers of all time, Wally Pontiff, Jr. Thanks to his family and the Tiger Baseball clan, his memory lives on today through his foundation and the Wally Pontiff Jr. Memorial Classic.

So, who is Wally Pontiff?

Legendary Tiger Head Coach Skip Bertman tabbed his third baseman as “Everybody’s All-American” after the 21-year-old former Jesuit High School star was found dead at his home from a genetic heart condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy on July 24, 2002. He had just led the Tigers to a College World Series appearance in Omaha and was a 21st-Round MLB draft pick of the Oakland Athletics that same June.

After 15 years, he still brings a tear to fans’ eyes when they see the memorial video played in the seventh inning of the game held in his honor. He was a leader like no other and from his first day on the Baton Rouge campus, found a place in Tiger Baseball lore.

He was just a short, pudgy, sweet-swinging third baseman that could handle the bat with the best of them. He turned down pro money after he was drafted because he wanted to help then second-year head coach Smoke Laval keep the tradition going.

A season after his death, the Tigers found themselves in a tight regional matchup with Texas A&M, a trip to Omaha on the line. Late in the game, an Aggie hitter smashed what appeared to be a go-ahead home run to centerfield. As Tiger players still swear to this day, Wally found a way to hold that ball up with a gust of wind and keep it in the park. LSU made that return trip to Omaha and the phrase “Forever 31” was coined in his honor.