Rev. Warren L. St. Junious

Funeral services for Rev. Warren L. St. Junious, 71, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, with Rev. Carl Fontenot officiating.

Visitation will be in the church from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Lake Arthur under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.

Rev. St. Junious entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in a local care center.

He lived in Orange, Texas, before moving to Lake Charles and united with Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Jennings. He was ordained as a minister under Rev. Carl Fontenot.

He leaves to cherish his memories four daughters, Chanell Blakely, Crystal St. Junious, Carmen Robinson and Pamela Harmon; one son, Warren St. Junious, Jr.; six sisters, Gaylon Blackwell, Cynthia Simmons, Sandra Hardin, Edith(Stanley) Farrar, Vanessa Ramsy and Nancy (Walter) Williams; five brothers, Kelvin Campbell, James (Dorothy) St. Junious and David and Christopher St. Junious; his stepmother, Susie Keller St. Junious; 12 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

