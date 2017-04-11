Richard W. Fraser, Sr.

Memorial services for Richard W. Fraser, Sr., will be held Monday, April 10, 2017, from 1-2 p.m.

Richard was born in Rochester, N.H., on Jan. 4, 1932, and brought up by Duncan and Madeline Fraser of Franklin, N.H. Richard served our country for four years with the Navy Air Force, with an honorable discharge. Richard, along with his wife, Jean, were entrepreneurs of Fraser’s Self Service, a country store, for over 10 years. They were also owners of a bread distributorship, Bakery Products, with three bread trucks in Southern New Hampshire. Richard also built a lawn maintenance company for over 12 years. Richard loved to work around the house and spend time with family and friends. He loved football season and was pretty much glued to the television when the Dallas Cowboys played. He was a dedicated Cowboy fan. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Alma Jean of Jennings; his four children, Richard, Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Virginia, Allen Fraser of Floida, Susan Fraser of Florida and Scott Fraser and his wife, Toni, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Duncan and Madeline Fraser; a son, Robert Fraser; and a grandson, Richard Fraser III.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.