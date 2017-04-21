Ronald Douglas ‘BB’ Hawkins, Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Ronald Douglas “BB” Hawkins Sr., 66, of Jennings will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Saturday in the church. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial will be in Mermentau Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Mr. Hawkins entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 6, 2017, in his residence, surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

Ronald was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was born in Lafayette to the late, Murrell Lee and Louisiana Thomas Hawkins. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. He graduated from H.C. Ross High School in Crowley, attended the University of Southwest Louisiana and pursued a career in the oilfield industry. He was employed by Superior Oil Company, later known as Exxon Mobil, for 37 years and retired. Ronald married the love of his life, Clevetta A. Durio, and during this union, two children were born. He loved to hunt and work in his yard. His garden was his pride and joy. The “Governor” will truly be missed.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Clevetta A. Hawkins; two children, Ronald D. Hawkins, Jr. (Keiyana) of Lafayette and Meggin A. Hawkins of Jennings; three grandchildren, Jaelyn Price and Christian Hawkins of Lafayette and Kaidence G. Hawkins of Jennings; three godchildren, Arthur McCelland Jr. of Lake Charles, Charles Wilridge Jr. and Rochelle Davis, both of Jennings; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Murrell Lee and Louisiana Hawkins; his sister, Veronica Hawkins; and his brother, Ollie Hawkins, Sr.

