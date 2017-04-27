Sadie Mae Batey Trahan

Mrs. Sadie Mae Batey Trahern, 91, died at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017 in the Jeff Davis Living Center.

Her body was cremated under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Trahan was a native of Wisner and a resident of Jennings for 20 years.

She is survived by one brother, Hugh W. Batey, Jr. of Jennings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh W. and Mary Josephine Stampley Batey, Sr.; and two sisters, Bell Batey and Joyce Bass.

