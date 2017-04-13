School board approves reductions

In hopes of addressing a projected $1.4 million deficit, Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) School Board members unanimously approved cutting several programs and consolidating personnel through attrition during a Wednesday meeting.

“These were hard cuts to make,” commented Superintendent of Schools Kirk Credeur. “This is no reflection on any person or the value of programs that were cut. “We’re not increasing the size of classrooms and we will still meet educational requirements. It will be a bare-bones education, but students will still receive a fantastic education that will equip them with the skills and knowledge they need.”