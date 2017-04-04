Sheriff, CADA gearing up for three-man scramble tourney

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods is preparing for the Fifth Annual Three-man Scramble Golf Tournament fundraiser for the Jeff Davis Communities Against Domestic Abuse (CADA), and team slots are filling up fast.

Last year the tournament brought in players from all over the southwest Louisiana area for a day of golf, prizes and fun to raise a total of $7,500, all to help aid in the effort to protect battered women and children from domestic abuse.

“CADA provides so many important services for not only survivors of domestic abuse, but also to the community,” said Woods. “We owe a lot to them for all they do to help create survivors out of victims. This is just one small way we can give them the support they need to continue helping those in need to regain their self-confidence, independence and get back on their feet.”

Tournament Director Karen Hay said the fundraiser began four years ago in an effort to support the non-profit organization, and continues to be a growing success with each passing year.

“The people in this community are phenomenal,” she said. “They see the great work CADA does and they want to help. We haven’t even had to advertise the tournament this year because we’ve already filled 28 out of 36 team slots. We are still a few weeks out and only have room for eight more teams.”