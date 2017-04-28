Sister Savior: Sibling donates kidney to brother

his story is the third in a series detailing how locals have been impacted by organ donation.)

EVANGELINE – Jeannie Philliber would like to have a bumper sticker printed that includes her motto: “Donate. God doesn’t need your organs.”

“I grew up knowing I would likely be a donor while alive, so I certainly know I’ll donate the rest of my organs once I’m gone,” she added.

In 2012, Philliber donated a kidney to her brother Todd Fontenot. During his freshman year of high school, he developed a blood infection. He then developed kidney disease.

“The doctors told my parents that he would probably need a transplant one day, and I guess I always knew I would be the one to give him the kidney he needed,” Philliber, 46, said. “We have a sister, but she was born with a tumor. You really have to be in perfect health to be a living donor, and I guess we just assumed she would not be eligible.”