Stop and take a nap

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

It’s easy to get wrapped up in too many projects and overwhelm yourself. I’m the absolute worst when it comes to doing this. I’m not sure if I fill my days with constant activity because of an underlying need to feel productive, or if it’s because I don’t know how to simply relax. Maybe it’s a little bit of both.

I typically like to maintain a steady stream of activity, but occasionally, that steady stream turns into a swollen river of torrential floodwaters. Before I know it, I’m in over my head in back-to-back 12- to 14-hour days of constant busyness, running on minimal sleep and fueled by coffee and vending machine snacks.

I think I’m missing that part of my brain that tells me to say, “No, I really can’t do that today, or tomorrow, so please stop asking so much of me.”

In past years, I was always that friend that people stopped inviting to anything, because I always declined their invitations. I was always too tired, I had young children, or quite frankly, I just didn’t want to do anything. Eventually, when I did join in functions with friends, I would hear them talk about the fun times they had while I wasn’t around. I began to see how much I was missing out on.

“Well, we stopped inviting you because you never want to come to anything.”

Point taken. In my effort to relax, I was missing out on life and making memories with the people I loved most.

Fortunately, I’m now in a career that puts me right in the thick of everything, very often. I’m blessed to have made so many friends and connections with people who are eager to share their most public community events with me. I have opportunities to experience things the average person doesn’t, and my life is richer for it.

Yes, I do miss those days when I could just stay home and get off the grid. I still do when I absolutely need to relax, refresh and replenish my soul. But most of the time, when I begin to feel like I simply don’t feel like doing whatever it is that I’m doing, I have to remind myself of the days when I avoided everything that took too much of my lazy time. This is life, in all its imperfect and exhausting glory.

So as long as there are adventures to be had, stories to write and functions to experience, I’ll be there. I might be exhausted and on caffeine induced adrenaline rush, but I’ll be there. I can take a nap tomorrow.