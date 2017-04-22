Students should be able to keep their earnings

When coal mining companies monopolized Appalachian states, miners easily found jobs but were paid with scrips.

Instead of earning actual money for a hard day’s work, a company paid its miners with its own type of currency, or scrip, that could only be used at the company’s general stores. It was a way for a company to receive free labor, pad its earning and retain employees through a type of indentured servitude.

TOPS could have become the state’s version of scrips for college students last week. Thankfully, the Senate Education Committee voted 4-2 to shelve a bill proposed by Sen. Jay Luneau (D-Alexandria).

In trying to salvage TOPS while also save state money, Luneau proposed requiring high school students graduating in 2017-2018 and thereafter to live in Louisiana within one year after their college graduation, as well as stay in the state for a time equal to the years they received TOPS. Students who chose to leave the state to work elsewhere would be required to repay 50 percent of the TOPS tuition money they received. Luneau said repaid funds could be put back into the struggling scholarship program.

Sen. Conrad Appel (R-Metairie), one leader who opposed the idea, made a very strong point: “We’re the ones who caused the problem in the first place by not having a business climate that creates jobs that these kids can go into.”

Another point that should be made is that TOPS is not a handout. It is a scholarship earned by students who must meet certain academic requirements to not only receive tuition coverage, but maintain coverage during their college careers. If students have earned their keep, why should they be required to repay the state by remaining here?

The idea is to ensure more people continue adding to the tax base. However, that is where the comparison to miners and scrips can be made: Under Luneau’s plan, the state tells students they can earn funding for their college education, but students have to repay the state for what they rightly earned by remaining here, even when better opportunities exist elsewhere.

TOPS shortfalls must be addressed and there are no easy answers. Whatever answers come will unlikely satisfy everyone. But putting students in a position where they are indebted to the state is certainly not the answer.