Superintendent addresses rumors of FES closure

FENTON – Despite officials here discussing rumors that the village’s elementary school would be closing, Superintendent of Schools Kirk Credeur said there is no truth to the speculations.

During a Monday council  meeting, Councilwoman Gwen Johnson said she had heard that rumor, and several residents in attendance said the same.

