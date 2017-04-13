Superintendent addresses rumors of FES closure
FENTON – Despite officials here discussing rumors that the village’s elementary school would be closing, Superintendent of Schools Kirk Credeur said there is no truth to the speculations.
During a Monday council meeting, Councilwoman Gwen Johnson said she had heard that rumor, and several residents in attendance said the same.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=42309
Posted by Graphic Designer 2 on Apr 13 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry