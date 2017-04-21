The Little Lifesaver: Toddler gives life, sight through death
(Editor’s note: April is National Donate Life Month. This story is the second in a series detailing how locals have been impacted by organ donation.)
EVANGELINE – A week before the accident, Camryn “Toogie” Miller, 2, was sitting in his car seat as his mother Anette drove him home.
“Mommy, I see pretty birds,” he said. He told his mother those birds were in the sky but she saw nothing.
“Mommy, I’m going home,” he added.
“Yeah, baby, we are,” she agreed.
"No," Camryn corrected her. "I'm going home."
