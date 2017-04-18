The truth and the whole truth

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

The Sundays of my childhood followed the same schedule each week, rain or shine, sickness or health. I would awake to the sounds of “The Gospel Greats” radio show blaring Southern Gospel music from the kitchen as Mom sat at the table applying her makeup. Dad would sit in his recliner and watch “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Usually my sister was in the bedroom or bathroom applying her own makeup and fussing with her hair. As for me, I was lucky if I had not already dirtied my Sunday best before we left for the little red brick church just a mile or more down the road.

The church was built decade before by Cajuns and services for years were mostly held in French. By the time I was born, most sermons and lessons were given in English. But my grandmother, great aunts and uncles and distant cousins who were now elders still conducted what they called the “French class.” Depending on age, congregants moved from the nursery, to children’s church then youth group, to young adult then adult classes, and finally to the French class. I once asked my grandmother where the elders moved after the French class. “The graveyard,” she replied.

There was Sunday school, where we learned the Bible basics and sang the childhood staples like “Jesus Loves Me.” In the sanctuary, we sang along to classic hymns accompanied by a piano. Many Sundays were followed by dinner on the grounds. Most returned that same night for choir practice, more classes divided by age – or language – then a final sermon before we left to begin a new week.

Like most adults who view parts of their lives through rose-colored glasses, I think upon those days often. To be honest, I have not been a part of a church since I was 19. But every Sunday morning, without fail, my mind takes me back to that brick building where some of my most important lessons were learned, the place where I first learned about “The Old Rugged Cross,” that there was “Power in the Blood,” that there was no other way but to “Trust and Obey,” and so many other lessons that tap me on the shoulder so often and whisper, much like the many invitationals I sat through at the end of Sunday services, “Come Home.”

And every Easter, my mind often sings “Up from the Grave He Arose”:

“Low in the grave He lay, Jesus my Savior,

Waiting the coming day, Jesus my Lord…

Up from the grave He arose

With a mighty triumph o’er His foes…”

What I always loved about that song is that it begins in a somber, grief-stricken tone, devoid of any hope. Then when the singers announce “Up from the grave…,” their voices climb with joy and the music turns triumphant. In fact, sometimes when I was a kid, when the choir would hit the happy part, I would giggle; not out of disrespect, but because of the sudden switch from grief to glee.

That the same stark contrast existed thousands of years ago when the Jews expected a king, were sent a lowly carpenter’s son, then were again devastated by a crucifixion they thought surely proved they had been wrong about every bit of faith, hope and love they held. Three days later, they were proven wrong again.

Even though I believe, sometimes when I think about Jesus’ death and how hopeless the facts seemed through the naked eye then, I am amazed that such hopelessness was actually hope fulfilled. Death was real but not the final victor. Every now and then I remember to apply that fact to life. I remind myself that the facts of this world are not the whole truth.

Today, I hope you remember that, too.