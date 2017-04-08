Thibodeaux, Graf exchange vows of marriage

John Graf of Crowley and Carli Rae Thibodeaux of Midland were married on March 25, 2017, at 6 p.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings with Father Charles McMillin and Father Randall Moreau officiating the private ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Robert Dale and Carli Thibodeaux of Midland. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ethel Thibodeaux of Midland, the late Emery Thibodeaux and the late James and Ella Ray.

A 2010 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadiana, she graduated Magna Cum Laude with an A.B.A in Mass Communications from Louisiana State University – Baton Rouge in 2013. She is currently employed with Covalent Login in Baton Rouge.

The groom is the son of Julie Broussard Graf of Crowley and the late Philip John Graf. He is the grandson of Samuel Rosenbaum of Crowley, the late Paul Broussard and the late Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Graf.

A 2009 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadiana, he graduated with a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2013. He is currently attending Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Lousiana State University and will graduate in May.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory silk organza ball gown with a sleeveless Alencon lace bodice. The dress featured a V-neckline and open back, with an elegant sweep train and handmade silk organza sash, as well as a bow at her natural waistline. Her chapel-length veil was of off-white illusion with Alencon lace appliqués. In keeping with the tradition of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, the bride placed a rosary from her maternal grandmother in her bouquet; her bridal gown was new; her bridal ballet slippers were borrowed, as was the double-strand pearl bracelet belonging to her mother; and for something blue, she placed a blue cameo belonging to her paternal grandmother on the ribbon wrapping her bouquet, which featured a whimsical style made of white O’Hara garden roses, white hydrangeas, blue thistle and white ranunculus, with eucalyptus and ruscus greenery all wrapped in light blue, hanging ribbons.

Maid of honor was Natalie John of Crowley and matron of honor was Katherine Prince Thibodeaux of Midland. Bridesmaids were Margaret Gielen of Crowley, Jeanne-Claire Robichaux of Crowley, Paige Weber of Mandeville, Jeanne Marie Maraist of Crowley and Jenne Margrave Penton of Midland. The bridesmaids wore three style variations of Jenny Yoo ciel-blue luxe floor-length chiffon dresses. The bridesmaids bouquet and mothers’ bouquets were made of white O’Hara garden roses, anemone, blue thistle and white ranunculus, and eucalyptus and rusks wrapped with ivory ribbons.

Best men were John Nickel and Jack Thomas Hundley, both of Crowley Groomsmen were Samuel Graff of Crowley, Andre Robichaux of Crowley, Joey Stelly of Church Point, Andre Broussard of Crowley and John David Petitjean of Crowley.

Readers were Katherine Savant of Roberts Cove and Sean Toomey of New Orleans. Pianist and vocalist was Gabrielle Murphy of Lafayette. Violinist was Thomas Benoit of Lafayette and the trumpeter was David Glover of Jennings. Ushers were Ross Thibodeaux of Midland, Philip Brown Crowley, Brandt Thibodeaux of Midland and Matthew Schmid of Crowley.

A reception was held immediately following the ceremony at The Crossing at Marvin Kahn in Rayne. The bride’s Godmother, Toni Trost of Sulphur, served the cake while Jeanne Robichaux, Godmother of the groom, served his cake. Music at the reception was provided by Rockin’ Dopsie.

The newlyweds will enjoy a honeymoon trip to Playa de Carmen, Mexico, after Mr. Graf sits for the bar exam.