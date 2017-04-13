Tigers fall to Greyhounds

LAKE ARTHUR- The Lake Arthur Tigers and the Welsh Greyhounds faced off at Dickie Chapman Memorial Complex on Wednesday night for each team’s eighth district contest of the season. Welsh (13-10, 4-4) plated 4 runs in the first and kept the foot on the gas to dominate Lake Arthur (9-11, 0-8) in a 14-2 league victory.

Greyhound leadoff batter Macey Hicks reached on a walk and Austyn Benoit followed up by getting aboard to quickly put runners in scoring position. Cade Iguess and West would then connect for singles and all four would come around to score to grab an early 4-0 lead. Donnie Benoit singled to lead off for the Tigers in the bottom half, but Lake Arthur could not cash in.

Welsh got two runners on to threaten again in the top of the second, but likewise stalled out and failed to come away with runs. The Tigers plated their first runs in the bottom half when a Hunter Chretien RBI-double scored Tristan Doucet to cut the Greyhound lead to 4-1. Moments later, Chretien came around to score on an RBI-single from Peyton Thibodeaux to make it a 4-2 game.

Both teams went scoreless in the third after each getting a runner aboard with singles.