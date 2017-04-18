Town of Lake Arthur seeking lifeguards

LAKE ARTHUR – As the summer season draws near, visitors of the Lake Arthur Park and beach will soon be accompanied by a new presence. While the beach has been fortunate to see an increase in guests over recent years, the growing concern for swimmers’ safety has led town officials to implement the use of certified on-duty lifeguards for a second consecutive year.

“The idea came out of concern for the safety of the people,” stated Lake Arthur Mayor Robbie Bertrand. “It is our job to put rules in place and make necessary changes that will ensure safety of the public. There are also signs posted at the beach warning individuals to swim at their own risk, and those signs will remain in place even under the supervision of lifeguards.