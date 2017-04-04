Trinity Outdoors schedules Dream Big Banquet

Trinity Outdoors Disabled Adventures (TODA) will be holding its Dream Big Banquet for Jeff Davis Parish later this spring.

The banquet will be a family-oriented event featuring high definition handicap hunting videos with live testimonies of past year’s participants, as well as a silent auction, live auctions and more. Funds generated by the event will go toward TODA building funds to hire people with special needs to work in the future, as well as toward providing hunts, fishing trips and other future opportunities for disabled individuals.

“It feels like I am part of something that is bigger than me,” stated CEO and Founder of TODA Jason Bland. “To see the smile on these children’s faces when they get a chance to do things that they don’t usually get to do is very heartwarming. It is a great feeling to bring joy and love to these struggling children and this serves as a reminder to never take your blessings for granted.”