US brings crown back where it should be

What a wonderful time in the sports world it is. The NCAA men’s and women’s Final Four just crowned their own national champions in North Carolina and South Carolina, and most of the country enjoyed the chance to see the UConn Lady Huskies knocked off their 111-game winning perch. Just days later, the start of Major League Baseball season kicked off with Opening Day and is ready to go after its 162-game grind. The NBA is headed down the back stretch gearing up for the playoffs, and if anyone cares down here, they still play hockey too.

But one event that recently occurred and captured the world was the World Baseball Classic. Although the idea has always been a brilliant one, especially since baseball was ousted from competition at the Olympic Games, most of the world craved to see a global-wide showdown of some of the world’s best baseball talent.

For the first time in competition, the United States took home the prize of claiming a World Championship, and it was much needed at that. Long just thought of us as the premier baseball nation, the U.S. had lost some of its luster by never winning the event, and even not showing much interest in it as well.

But, it was fantastic to see a group of talented players take time out of their Spring Training work to grab some of the focus back into American Baseball. Jim Leyland did a great job of selecting a group of players who were willing to play for the colors of their nation, much like the foreign players have for years. So, for at least four years until the next WBC, Americans can hold their heads high in the fact that we were the best baseball nation in the world, like it should be.