VA residents treated to special performance

The residents of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home (SWLVA) received a special performance treat Monday afternoon.

Re-Creation, a group of young adults known as “America’s Ambassadors to Hospitalized Veterans” who visit various veterans homes throughout the nation, entertained residents with a lively, high-energy performance complete with sequined costumes, music, dancing and skits. Residents were escorted to the grand gathering room for a patriotic performance filled with musical entertainment of every era. The theme of the performance, “School Days,” included skits reminiscent of a school class schedule, and concluded with a patriotic finale to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and freedom.