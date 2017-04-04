VA residents treated to special performance
The residents of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home (SWLVA) received a special performance treat Monday afternoon.
Re-Creation, a group of young adults known as “America’s Ambassadors to Hospitalized Veterans” who visit various veterans homes throughout the nation, entertained residents with a lively, high-energy performance complete with sequined costumes, music, dancing and skits. Residents were escorted to the grand gathering room for a patriotic performance filled with musical entertainment of every era. The theme of the performance, “School Days,” included skits reminiscent of a school class schedule, and concluded with a patriotic finale to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and freedom.For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=42156