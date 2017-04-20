Welsh alderman the subject of recall petition

WELSH – A recall petition that aims to remove Alderman Colby Perry from his seat here is now circulating in the town.

A 10-member committee, chaired by Welsh resident and business owner Jim Wright, is overseeing petition efforts.

In a statement posted on the committee’s Facebook page, Recall Alderman Colby Perry, Wright wrote, “Perry has failed to live up to his promise to promote cooperation within town government, and instead has been a source of discord, manipulating the media to accuse police and the mayor of wrongdoing, all of it a product of his imagination. He has consistently refused to acknowledge that his accusations are unfounded, even when confronted by legal authority. He has damaged his own reputation, the reputation of the town, our police force, the board of aldermen and administrative employees of the town.”

Jennings Daily News attempted to contact Perry so that he might weigh in on the recall petition. However, he is currently on assignment with the US Navy Reserve.