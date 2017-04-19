Welsh Community Center to host Crawfish Dinner fundraiser

WELSH – On Thursday, April 20, the Friends of the Welsh Museum will be cooking up and serving a variety of unique Cajun dishes for a Crawfish Dinner fundraiser. Members of the public can purchase tickets to join friends and family at the Welsh Community Center for a chance to win door prizes in addition to a fresh, full-course meal that will include appetizers, entrées, deserts, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Those who purchase tickets can also pickup their food to-go if they choose and all proceeds from the event will go towards benefiting the Welsh Museum.

“Our goal is to provide funds for the museum and in the process, give the people of Welsh an opportunity to come together for a night of fun,” said director of the Welsh Museum, Mary Sue Lyons. “It is nice seeing all of the friendly faces gather around the table to enjoy good food and quality time with one another.”