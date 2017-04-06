WFD continues work on future site

WELSH – The fire department here will soon move forward with a project that will eventually provide a covered training building in 2020.

Fire Chief John Hall told officials during a Tuesday night meeting that in coming weeks, firefighters and town workers will begin pouring gravel on a nearly two-acre site behind Welsh’s sewer plant. With each upcoming budget year, annual editions including a cement slab, cinderblock building then roof will be added. The goal of a completed building should come to fruition in 2020.

In 2016, dirt was slowly added to the land to build up the area and drainage was addressed. Now the fire department is moving to the gravel phase.

Last fall, Hall told Jennings Daily News that constructing such a facility is necessary for Welsh to maintain strong fire ratings under the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL). PIAL issues a class rating to each fire department in the state that is based on a combination of factors in areas such as manpower, communications and water flow. The ratings affect homeowners and property insurance. The higher the class rating, the higher insurance costs climb. Welsh has maintained a Class 4 rating for about 16 years.