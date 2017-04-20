Who knew dodge ball was so serious?

Is dodge ball one of the great evils lurking on school campuses? The Louisiana Physical Education Standards (LPES) Committee seems to think so.

As part of proposed revisions to its standards and guidelines, the committee asked the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) to ban “human target games (e.g. dodge ball) and drills that promote aggressive behaviors by attacking and overpowering other humans.”

BESE is known for making unpopular, sometimes ridiculous decisions, but it actually said no to LPES’ request. However, BESE did ask for proposed language in the standards and guidelines to be revised.

According to one LPES member, the group was trying to be “really sensitive about bullying.” Exactly how far must school go in an effort to prevent bullying, though? Outlaw hide-and-go-seek because it might present one set of students as predators and the other as prey? Nix a PE softball or basketball game to prevent one team from losing? Eliminate stretching before a workout in case some students can touch their toes more easily than others?

LPES’ standards state that the group aims to create “physically literate individuals” by making sure a student “has learned the skills necessary to participate in a variety of physical activities; knows the implications and benefits of involvement in physical activities; participates regularly in physical activity; is physically fit; and values physical activity and its contributions to a healthful lifestyle.”

If these are the goals LPES hopes to see students reach, it should focus on issues more important than dodge ball.