Why would You do that for me?

The Way I See It by Don West

This is a column I wrote that was published 10 years ago. I think it is just as appropriate today, maybe more so.

Apriest once told me that during his daily prayers, he studies the Cross, and simply asks, “What am I doing, that made you do that for me?”

A simple question, yet a question that should violently shake each of us into reality.

During this holiest of seasons, is it something that we should all be reflecting on? Asking this question then reflecting on the answer(s) that apply to each of us? What are we doing, that He would do that for us? Jesus made the choice to die for us so that all of our sins would be forgiven – all of our sins, past, present and those to come. Since He died 2,000 years ago, that pretty much covers you and me.

Easter week has arrived and our Cajun heritage will have many of us celebrating Good Friday with self gratification in the form of boiled crawfish, fried fish or barbecue and liquid refreshment. While we memorialize the thorns digging into His flesh, while we honor the pain of the crude nails driven through skin, cartilage, muscle and bone, we can break a tail and take a swig. While we remember the splinters of the rough hewn cross digging into his back, we can suck a head and throw the shell away. While we relish the thought of a spear lancing His side and remember His mother’s grief at her Son’s painful journey, we can flip the chicken on the barbecue pit and pop open another cold one. While we replay in our minds the scene of three wooden crosses on a lonely hillside called Golgotha, we can imitate those who walked by and spit and offered jeers to our Father while He hung in pain for all of us.

What am I doing that caused You to do that for me? When I curse, steal, lie, gossip, cheat, am unfaithful to my spouse, when I dishonor my mother or father, do I drive another nail into Your flesh? When I am greedy, cheat my employer, practice unsavory tactics in professional life, cheat the insurance company, pilfer from the office, give only what is left over to my church, am I causing further pain to You on that Cross? When I watch movies filled with sex and profanity or encourage radio and television to broadcast programming that promotes vile language and sexual innuendoes, do I add to Your pain?

When I am prejudice against another because of his skin color, religious affiliation, social or economic status, when I ignore the needs of the less fortunate, when I judge and condemn, when I hate or don’t forgive, have I tortured You needlessly?

What am I doing, Lord, that caused You to do that for me?