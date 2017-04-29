Wilford LaBouve

Funeral services for Wilford LaBouve, 85, of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, May 1, 2017, at 2:30 p.m., with Father Susil Fernando officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Sunday, April 30, from 4 p.m. until his time of service on Monday.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Wilford was born in Gueydan on Aug. 2, 1931, to Hubert LaBouve and Ida Laviolette LaBouve. He was called from this life on April 29, 2017.

Wilford worked as a motor mechanic. He loved working with wood, especially making wooden crosses and houses. Wilford also loved watching wrestling and going ride in the rain. Wilford was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Wilford is survived by his sons, David (Elaine) LaBouve, Matt (Julie) LaBouve, Donald (Linda) LaBouve, Ronald LaBouve, Kim (Barbara) LaBouve, Daniel LaBouve and Craig (Sally) LaBouve, all of Jennings; his daughters, Kathleen (Larry) Roy and Mary (Wallace) Doucet, both of Jennings; his sisters, Jean Castille of Sulphur, Pearl Mallett of Iowa, Louella Mueller of Beaumont, Texas, and Eula Mae Rousell of Iowa; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Wilford was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Ida LaBouve; his beloved wife, Velma Deshotel LaBouve; his daughter, Sandra Blanchard; his stepson, Charles Miller; his granddaughter, Wanda Adams; his sisters, Ann “Tazie” Doucet and Eunice Seamon; and his brothers, Earl LaBouve, Sr., Richard LaBouve, Sr., Nelson LaBouve, Hubert LaBouve, Sr., Fernest LaBouve, Ernest LaBouve and Emerson LaBouve.

Carrying Wilford to his final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Cory Roy, Trevor Byrd, Coty Perkins, Jared LaBouve, Jacob Navarre and Adam Adams.

Honorary pallbearer will be Darren Byrd.

