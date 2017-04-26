WPD launches ‘Buckle Up in Your Truck’

WELSH – The police department here has joined forces with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to address the problem of non-compliance with safety belt use and will launch the seven-day Buckle Up In Your Truck campaign.

The statewide campaign establishes high-visibility enforcement and is designed to promote usage of driver and passenger seat belts, as well as child restraints, in all vehicles. Under state law, safety belt use is required for every occupant, in every seating position, in every motor vehicle.