Youth honored at 4-H Awards Banquet

The Jeff Davis 4-H Annual Awards Banquet was held this week to recognize outstanding 4-H’ers in the parish, as well as the hard work and dedication from 4-H volunteers, supporters and school leaders who play crucial roles in providing valuable life skills to youth through the 4-H program.

The recognized outstanding 4-H’ers included Brett Landry, Steven LaBouve, Brandon Fontenot, Hannah Dupuis, Abbigail Gobert, Gracie Myers, Alexia Bourque, Caroline Doise, Kindal Tonn, Isabella Hardy, Zena Forestier, Sawyer Augustine, Gabriel Bourque, Isabella Gobert, Cayl Doise, Noah Augustine, Aubrie Istre, Samantha Dupont, Kinsleigh Deville, Ellie LeBlanc, Dani Thibodeaux, Audrey Hardy, Kelly Broussard, Cicily Hill, Abigail Domingue, Kinzie Brassell, Lauren Rider, Auto Breaux, Payton Knuckles, Cati Ardoin, Katlynn Ardoin, McKinley Vidrine, Madison Howell and Marli Duhon.

Record Book winners included Madeline Edwards, Kelly Broussard, Isaac Temple, Cati Ardoin, Halle Deshotel, Ashlynn Elliot, Isabella Gobert, Isabelle Chapman, Gracee Lavergne, Maverick Manuel, Madison Howell, Mallory Lyon and Malloree Pardue, with first place ribbons awarded to Kyle Sonnier, Camille Sonnier, Ellie LeBlanc and Raeann Faul.