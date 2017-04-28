ZAM, JDAC schedule summer camp

This summer, young artists will have an opportunity to gather with peers and hone their creative skills during a five-day long Summer Art and Theatre Camp.

The event is sponsored by Zigler Art Museum (ZAM) and Jeff Davis Arts Council (JDAC).

“Our mission is to provide summer classes by art teachers to the students of Jeff Davis Parish,” said Zigler Art Museum Director Celia Black. “We hope to enrich their education in the study of art and the history of art, as well as develop their skills in these areas. There will also be a first-time camp on June 24 for 3-5 year olds.”