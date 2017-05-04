4-H holds Achievement Day

Jeff Davis Parish 4-H groups participated in the annual Achievement Day on Wednesday not only to celebrate goals reached by clubs and members throughout the school year, but have a little end-of-year fun, too.

Activity stations open to students included summer swimming safety tutorials, an ice cream lab that utilized liquid nitrogen, inflatable obstacle courses, games, an engineering challenge and more.

The winners of a Rocket Challenge included the following clubs: At the elementary level, first place was presented to Jennings Elementary (JES), while second place was presented to Welsh Elementary (WES). Junior high-level club winners included Fenton in first place, Elton in second place and Lake Arthur in third. Hathaway High earned first place on the high school level.

Winners of a club t-shirt contest included Elton’s junior high in first, WES in second and Fenton in third.

The top two winners for club song were, respectively, Elton’s junior high and JES. Bethel Christian bested the club yell category, followed by Lacassine’s elementary group in second place and Lake Arthur Elementary in third place.