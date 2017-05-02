AFTER THE STORM

Portions of Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) reported damage following a storm that blew through the region early Sunday.

The storm brought with it hail, dangerous winds and heavy rains, resulting in flooding, widespread power outages and a number of downed trees.

In Jennings alone, 3.53 inches of rain fell along with ping-pong sized hail. Winds reached 62 miles per hour at one point.

“When the storm cell reached us, it stayed over this area and would not move,” explained National Weather Service Cooperative Weather Observer Doug Hollier. “There was continuous lightning between 2-6 a.m. Sunday. It was just a very powerful storm.”

JDP Office of Emergency Preparedness Assistant Director Sonia LeMelle said Monday that some repairs following the event were ongoing while other problems had been resolved.