Annual 5K memorial run set for this weekend

IOTA – Locals have the chance to exercise for a good cause in the 6th annual Cpl. Matthew Richard 5K Memorial Run/Walk.

Organized by the Cpl. Matthew Richard Memorial Foundation, the race will be overseen by Cajun Timing of Lafayette and will take place at the corner of First and Duson streets in Iota. All proceeds from the event will go towards a scholarship that will be awarded to a local student by the Foundation, which was formed in an effort to ensure that the sacrifices made by Cpl. Matthew Richard, USMC, and all who serve the country with pride, are never forgotten. The organization aims to serve the local and national military community by preserving patriotism and providing financial aid to those in need.