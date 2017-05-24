Area crawfish farmers, experts discuss White Spot Syndrome

Farmers gathered at the LSU Ag Center Tuesday to discuss a mysterious disease making its way into the crawfish ponds of South Louisiana.

White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV) was first detected in the early 1990’s in shrimp farms located in China and Thailand. However, since 2007 cases have been popping up in Louisiana, even right here in Jeff Davis Parish (JDP). Although the disease can severely hurt a farmer’s crawfish crop, LSU Ag Fisheries Agent Mark Shirley emphasized that contaminated crawfish cannot harm human consumers in any way.

“This virus will not affect consumers or people at all, in any way,” he said. “This is a disease that only affects crustaceans such as shrimp, crawfish and crabs. We still don’t know everything about the virus or how it made its way into Louisiana. The first reported case was in 2007 in Arnaudville, but just in this year there have been seven cases reported in Acadia, Jeff Davis and St. Landry parishes.”