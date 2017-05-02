Armed felon apprehended in Fenton
FENTON – An unidentified armed felon was apprehended near the RV Park on TV Tower Road in Fenton, after the suspect led law enforcement on a foot chase through the woods.
Patrol deputies with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) responded to a call in reference to a suspicious person at the park on TV Tower Road near Hwy. 185 sometime around 4:30 Monday afternoon.
JDSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said while questioning the subject, deputies discovered he was in possession of a firearm and claimed to have just been bitten by a snake.
