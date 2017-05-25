Arrest yields drugs, firearms, dead gator
A Baton Rouge couple was arrested after police received reports of gunfire, then discovered the duo in possession of several illegal narcotics and firearms, plus a dead baby alligator.
Jennings Police Department (JPD) Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said officers were dispatched to the Howard Johnson Inn on Port Drive in response to a report of shots fired on Tuesday night.
“When officers arrived, they saw two subjects in a blue pickup truck attempting to leave the parking lot,” said Semmes. “Officers stopped the truck and ordered the two people to exit the vehicle.”
The driver was identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Simon while the passenger was identified as Ashley Kasinski, 26, both of Baton Rouge.
