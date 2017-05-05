Art in the Park returns Saturday

LAKE ARTHUR – The Fifth Annual Lake Arthur Art in the Park Crafts Market is just around the corner and organizers are ready for the upcoming event, despite recent flooding in the area.

The outdoor craft market, sponsored by the Lake Arthur Merchants Association, will include several vendors offering a variety of handcrafted items for purchase such as restored furniture, bath and body products, vintage windows, yard decorations, clothing, mixed media demonstrations, baked goods, acrylics, jewelry and many other items.

Organizer Christine Zaunbrecher said this year will bring many return vendors, as well as a few new artists.