Beverly Ann Meaux

April 21, 1952 ~ April 28, 2017

GUEYDAN – Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Vincent Funeral Home-Gueydan honoring the life of Beverly Ann Meaux, 65, who died Friday, April 28, 2017, at her residence.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home-Gueydan, 311 Fourth St., today, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, from 4-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017, from 10 a.m. until time of services.

She is survived by her two sons, Shannon Domingue of Baton Rouge and Michael Regan, II and his wife, Ashlee, of Lafayette; two daughters, Dawn and her husband, Scott Jardell, of Jennings and Brittanee Regan of Iota; four sisters, Bonnie Cormier of Gueydan, Edna Meche of Mire, Tina Beard of Gueydan and Gina Klumpp of Gueydan; and seven grandchildren, Nicholas Domingue, Ethan Jardell, Ardyn Jardell, Madison Hargrave, Bella Main, Brooklyn Regan and Autumn Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Meaux and the former Wilda Laviolette; and one sister, Melissa Meaux.

Condolences may be sent to the Regan family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.