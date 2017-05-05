Brown to be recognized during national memorial service

FENTON – Officials here will be joining the family of fallen Fenton Police Officer Shannon Brown at a special ceremony in Washington, D.C., where the man will be honored during the 36th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

In honor of National Police Week (NPW), Brown’s family, as well as members of Fenton Police Department (FPD) have been invited to attend the nationally-televised event.

“We will be on stage and Shannon’s parents will be presented with an award for him,” said FPD Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn. “The event will be held on Monday, May 15, so we want to remind the public to keep their televisions on that day. Shannon deserves to be recognized for this honor.”