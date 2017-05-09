Carolyn Gail Belaire

GUEYDAN – The family and friends of Carolyn Gail Belaire of Gueydan are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the age of 77.

Funeral services were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan today, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Brother Gill Broussard officiating.

Visitation was held at the funeral home Monday, May 8, from 1-9 p.m., and continued today, Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral service.

Burial followed in Gueydan Cemetery.

Carolyn was born in Evangeline to Joe Fruge and Ida Dietz on Monday, Oct. 23, 1939. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She enjoyed cooking, canning, fishing and gardening. Carolyn especially loved the time she spent with her family and her beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carolyn is survived by her four sons, Robert Belaire (Cindy) of Fred, Texas, Dwayne Belaire (Susan) of Kennedy, Texas, Kevin Belaire (Donna) of Hayes and Kent Belaire of Gueydan; her daughter, Vickie Belaire of Iota; her brother, Noman ”Pap” Fruge of Baton Rouge; her four grandchildren, Christopher Belaire, Victoria Sauseda, Ashley Belaire and Corey Belaire; her four great-grandchildren, Chloe and Mia Sauseda and Grace and Mason Belaire; as well as one more on the way.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ida Dietz Fruge; her beloved husband, Presley Belaire, Jr.; her grandchildren, Rowan Belaire, Sara Belaire and Philip Belaire; her four brothers, Jim Fruge, David “Dago” Fruge, Carl “Kelly” Fruge and Wilfred Fruge; and her three sisters, Alena “Molly” Ledbetter, Velma Golden and Rozena Bertrand.

Carrying Carolyn to her final resting place were Christopher Belaire, Kevin Belaire, Dwayne Belaire, Robert Belaire, Kent Belaire and Corey Belaire.

