Charles A. Gay

PHILO, Ill. – Charles A. Gay, 81, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 311 E. Madison Street in Philo.

Internment of ashes will be held at a later date; a second service will be held in Texas.

Charles was born in Acadia Parish on March 17, 1936, the son of Arcade and Clarisse (Duplantis) Gay. He lived in Welsh for the first 42 years of his life, enjoyed a career as a medical technologist and had a love of music. In 1978, Charles and his family moved to Eureka Springs, Ark., where he worked at the Eureka Springs Hospital and Family Medical Clinic. They retired to Philo, Ill., a few years ago.

Charles was a kind, gentle, and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by one brother, Clifford Gay of Welsh; his wife, Diane, of Philo; their three children, William A. Gay of Arlington, Texas, David A. Gay of Philo and Ellen E. Gay of Irving, Texas; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic School, P.O. Box 266, Philo, IL 61864.