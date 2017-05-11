Charles Bradley Benoit

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. Charles Bradley Benoit, 56, of Jennings will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Father Jay Alexius officiating.

Visitation will begin Friday, May 12, 2017, in the Lake Arthur Chapel of Miguez Funeral Home at 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6 p.m.

Burial will follow in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Mr. Benoit died Thursday, May 10, 2017, in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Benoit was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. However, his first love was talking and sharing stories with friends and family.

He worked in the oilfield as a mechanic for many years.

He is survived by his three sisters, Barbara Bourque and husband Michael of New Iberia, Sue Castille and husband James of New Iberia and Frankie Jane Teal of Lake Arthur; one brother, Richard Wayne Benoit of Lake Arthur; one brother-in-law, Allen Ray Guidry of Lake Arthur; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Benoit was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien and Mavis Moore Benoit; and two sisters, Sybil Guidry and Margie Gail Domingue.

