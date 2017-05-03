Conversations in the dark

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

It was the night of Hurricane Audrey, June 29, 1957. I was 4-and-a-half years old, and completely in the dark, literally and figuratively, as to what was going on in my little world. I wasn’t sure what electricity was; all I knew was that the “lights went out.”

I wasn’t really afraid of the dark. I actually remember thinking that it was like a game of sorts: using flashlights to walk around and playing board games by the glow of the lantern.

It amazes me that I have such a vivid memory of this night. It presents in my mind much like a tableau from an old film. My oldest brother Garland and I were sitting on stools in our kitchen. He was almost 8, and even then was my protector. We had put two slices of bread in the toaster. We waited and waited, obviously not associating “lights out” with lack of electricity. The week before I had taken scissors to my hair and given myself a “haircut”. So, looking like a girl out of Annie’s orphanage, I was nearly asleep when my Daddy came in to check on us. I recall his sweet face as he asked us what we were doing. His laugh still replays in my memories when he noticed the toaster.

By June in 1957, six of the eight of us were born. In fact, my youngest brother was six months old exactly. I can’t imagine what it must have been like for my parents to be in their home, as sturdy as it seemed, with six children at various stages of growth. I never did sense any panic from my father during that time, or for that matter, truly ever. He was just that kind of guy.

Fast forward to April of 2017, nearly 60 years later (yikes!). During the last few weeks, we here in our slice of Cajun country have experienced some severe storms which have caused outages that have lasted for hours; annoying and aggravating, not to mention a serious inconvenience to us technologically-dependent people. I have to admit my family and I are pitifully attached to our electronic devices of every kind: iPhones, iPads, iPods, laptops: internet enabled, of course. I couldn’t even watch my Netflix movies or check my messages on Facebook. Shock with accompanying gasp!

Simply saying that out loud makes me sound so superficial. It came to me as an ugly realization. I sounded much like a spoiled child, wailing about my missing toys.

My granddaughter, Audrey, who was with me during the last long blackout, asked me this question that rather hit home: “What did you do when this happened when you were young, Granny?” My first reaction was to laugh a bit, but then I thought that was actually a valid question. I explained to to her that we didn’t take these occurrences nearly as seriously because you can’t miss what you never had. We had no cell phones, no iPads; we had nothing except the radio and television. We lit our sensible candles, and Mama would light oil lamps. We sisters would sit around and talk about our boyfriends or lack thereof and look at Teen magazines. If it were daytime, we would walk to the park. It was so much simpler then. I don’t feel as though we were deprived at all. We actually talked to each other, an “art” being lost with the overuse of electronics.

I cannot promise that the next time there is an “interruption of service,” I will not whine some, but I will be a tad more patient. I might even read a book — a novel idea (Pardon the pun).

Lights out for this old lady!