Convicted felons arrested after pursuit

Two felons face a combined 16 charges after the driver of a stolen vehicle fled backwards from officers on a six-block pursuit through a residential neighborhood.

Officers with the Jennings Police Department (JPD) responded to a call Sunday morning regarding a suspicious vehicle blocking the roadway on Conner Street. Two patrol cars responded to the scene, and upon arrival officers observed an unoccupied white Kia Sorrento in the middle of the roadway, blocking a residential driveway.

JPD Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said when officers arrived, a female came to the road stating that 31-year-old Kade Ortego of Cecile Street in Jennings, and a second male, later identified as 33-year-old Brian Anthony Paddio of Lafayette, drove up in the Sorrento and claimed they were having vehicle trouble.