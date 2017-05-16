Couple offering new fun for area families

HATHAWAY – While drivers passing near Raymond Methodist Church here may see nine milk crates situated on a large piece of land, the crates are not used for feeding birds or wild animals.

Laura and Steve Nusbaum have turned their land into a disc golf course for area residents to enjoy, and Laura explained that she is hoping the rare but exciting activity will take off.

“We have all of this land here and we just wanted to try and give some families from all over the parish and area a fun activity that they can enjoy at no cost,” said Laura. “Steve ran a golf course while he was at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, and there were a few of them around the city. We are hoping that this can turn into a place where families can come enjoy some time together.”